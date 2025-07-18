DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / PVC awardee IAF pilot Sekhon’s Srinagar room now a museum

PVC awardee IAF pilot Sekhon’s Srinagar room now a museum

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon’s room at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.
Honouring the memory of decorated fighter pilot Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the Army has converted his official accommodation in Srinagar—used during the 1971 war with Pakistan—into a small museum.

Flying Officer Sekhon is the only Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee of the Indian Air Force. He was killed in action during the war, and the room he stayed in at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar has now been preserved as a museum, featuring photographs of the flying ace and his uniform.

The Army shared details and images of the room on X on Thursday. The post read: “Indian Army pays a solemn tribute to his indomitable spirit by preserving his room as ‘PVC Abode’ — a museum dedicated to his legacy.”

“PVC Abode immortalises his heroism and continues to inspire generations of Indians with his story of raw courage, duty and devotion to the nation,” it added.

During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Flying Officer Sekhon was on readiness duty when six Sabre jets of the Pakistan Air Force attacked Srinagar city and its airbase. A dramatic dogfight ensued at tree-top height, during which Sekhon shot down two Pakistani jets before being killed in action.

Today also marks the 80th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Sekhon, who was born on July 17, 1945, in Issewal village of Ludhiana, Punjab.

