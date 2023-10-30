Quota, statehood on mind, Ladakh leaders chalk out plan ahead of MHA panel meet

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 29

Social and political organisations under the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are preparing for a meeting with the high-powered committee of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the four-point agenda, including statehood.

While the date for the meeting is yet to be announced, discussions over who will be part of the delegation to meet the committee have already begun. It is understood that after the last meeting in June, leaders from Kargil were busy in the recently held Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls due to which another round of discussions was delayed.

The four-point demands include statehood for Ladakh, protection under sixth schedule of the constitution, two Lok Sabha seats each for Leh and Kargil (at present there is only one) and jobs reservation for locals.

Sajjad Kargili, a political activist and member of the KDA, said it was expected that a delegation of 10 leaders from Ladakh would meet the MHA committee. “We expect that five leaders from Kargil and Leh each will be part of the delegation,” he said.

The delegation is likely to include the Chief Executive Councillors (CEC) of the Leh and Kargil councils (LAHDC).

At the meeting in June, six members, including former MP Thupstan Chhewang, former ministers in the erstwhile state of J&K Chering Dorjay, Nawang Rigzin Jora and Qamar Ali Akhoon, former MLA Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai, and Kargili took part.

Jigmat Paljor, a member of LAB, said the list of delegates was being prepared for the meeting with the MHA panel. “A meeting of the KDA and LAB will also take place in a few days to decide the line of discussion with the MHA panel,” said Paljor.

He said the meeting with the MHA panel was delayed due to the Kargil polls and the visit of the Dalai Lama to Ladakh.

#Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh #Leh