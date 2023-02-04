Rahul draws PM's attention to plight of KPs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

Slamming J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his “insensitive approach”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to force the Kashmiri Pandit government employees to return to the Valley.

In the letter written in Hindi, Rahul stated that targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and others were continuing in the Valley. The Congress leader mentioned that he had met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “They told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir,” said Rahul, adding that forcing the employees to return to their workplace without ensuring their security would amount to cruelty. “The government must accommodate Kashmiri Pandit staff in other departments,” he wrote.

The Congress leader said it was irresponsible on the part of the L-G to use words like “beggar” for the Kashmiri Pandits. He said the PM was probably not aware of the insensitive approach of the Sinha-led administration.

The Congress leader added that he had assured the “Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters” that he would draw the attention of the PM to their miserable plight. “I hope you will take appropriate steps after reading this letter,” he wrote.