Rahul Gandhi alleges security lapse in Valley, police deny charge

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 27

Within minutes of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the Kashmir region today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his walk amid “serious” security concerns. The Congress leader said he had to call off his walk because police arrangements “unfortunately completely collapsed” when the yatra passed from Banihal to Qazigund in the Valley through the Jawahar tunnel.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protest against Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra outside the Jammu University on Friday. PTI

A senior J&K police official, however, said there was no security lapse while stressing that the organisers had not informed the police about a large crowd joining the march from Banihal.

“The J&K Police was not consulted before the yatra was discontinued. We will provide foolproof security (to the yatra),” said ADGP Vijay Kumar, in charge of security in the Kashmir valley.

No management This morning a large crowd gathered but the cops responsible for managing the crowd were nowhere to be seen. Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Will ensure security The police were not consulted before the yatra was discontinued. We will provide foolproof security (to the yatra). Vijay Kumar, ADGP

After a day’s rest, Rahul had started his march this morning from Banihal in Ramban district. On entering Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir in Anantnag district, he was joined by National Conference (NC) leader and former CM Omar Abdullah.

Addressing media in Anantnag, Rahul said: “This morning a large crowd had gathered to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra. But, unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed (in Kashmir) and the cops responsible for managing the crowd were nowhere to be seen”.

He claimed that his security personnel were uncomfortable seeing him walking amid thin security cover. “I had to cancel the yatra as it is difficult for me to go against the recommendation of my security men. I do not know why this happened… this should not happen tomorrow” he said.

Omar Abdullah later said in a tweet, “The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by the J&K Police simply vanished within minutes of Rahul Gandhi starting to walk. We had just crossed into Kashmir from Jammu and were looking forward to the 11-km walk but unfortunately it had to be cancelled.”

The J&K Police in an official statement said: “Only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd was allowed on the yatra route. Organisers and managers of the yatra did not intimate about the large gathering from Banihal joining the yatra.”

It further said full security arrangements were in place. As many as 15 companies of CAPFs and 10 companies of J&K Police, comprising Road Opening Party and Quick Response Teams, were deployed. Other Congress leaders accused the J&K administration of “lapses” in the security. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi was supposed to walk for 16 km but could barely walk 4 km today. “However the other 200 participants completed their march,” he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are expected to join Rahul tomorrow when the yatra resumes from Hallamulla in Sangam area of Anantnag.