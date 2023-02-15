Rahul Gandhi hits Gulmarg ski slopes during private visit to Kashmir

Gulmarg (JK), February 15
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went skiing in Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Wednesday as he began a two-day personal visit to the valley.
Gandhi, who completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar two weeks ago, was once again in his now-trademark T-shirt as he stopped for a brief period in Tangmarg town while on his way to Gulmarg skiing resort, 52 km from Srinagar.
The former Congress president refused to take questions from the media. “Namaskar” was all he said when he was asked to comment.
At Gulmarg, Gandhi took a ride on famous Gondola Cable car and went to Affarwat for skiing.
Before heading downhill, the Congress leader posed for selfies with an excited bunch of tourists, giving a tough time to his security personnel.
Gandhi was accompanied by police personnel on skiis as he glided down the majestic mountains of Gulmarg.
“We are lucky to have met Shri Rahul Gandhi,” said one the tourists who met the Congress leader.
Another tourist said Gandhi deserved to enjoy his holiday “after undertaking the monumental Bharat Jodo Yatra”.
Pradesh Congress Committee sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit and is likely to attend a private function in the valley.
The sources did not divulge the details of his programme.
