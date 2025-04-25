DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rahul Gandhi meets L-G Sinha to discuss Pahalgam terror attack

Rahul Gandhi meets L-G Sinha to discuss Pahalgam terror attack

He was accompanied by Congress MP KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:48 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with Congress officials at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Advertisement

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan.

He was accompanied by Congress MP KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on X: “Met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir & Tariq Hameed Karra and RS MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain at Raj Bhavan. We discussed various aspects related to the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam".

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper