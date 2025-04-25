Rahul Gandhi meets L-G Sinha to discuss Pahalgam terror attack

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan.

He was accompanied by Congress MP KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on X: “Met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal, Congress MLAs Ghulam Ahmad Mir & Tariq Hameed Karra and RS MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain at Raj Bhavan. We discussed various aspects related to the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam".