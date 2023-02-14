Rahul Gandhi takes 5-day break from party activities, will be holidaying in Kashmir

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, February 14
Member of Parliament and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday to visit ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir.
Gandhi will be in Kashmir for five days to take a break from his party activities. He will be accompanied by his nephew.
Gandhi will arrive at Srinagar tomorrow and later go to Gulmarg for holidaying.
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah will also join him.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had ended recently after covering around 4,000 km between various states from south India to north India.
The foot march that started from Kanyakumari in September culminated with unfurling of national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
