Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, January 23

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra received a warm welcome as it entered the winter capital Jammu from the adjoining Samba district on Monday afternoon with authorities further strengthening the security cordon around him.

The yatra started from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway at around 7am on Monday and was received warmly by a massive crowd as it crossed Bari Brahmana in Jammu's Parmandal.

Earlier, officials said all necessary arrangements were in place for the yatra, which is scheduled to culminate in Srinagar on January 30. Gandhi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at his party headquarters at a mega rally to mark the culmination of the march.

Amid chants of 'Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo (essentially denouncing hatred to unite India)', the yatra witnessed a huge number of policemen joining the security ring around the Gandhi family scion at Kaluchak as it moved ahead towards Satwari Chowk.

Gandhi will address a gathering at Satwari Chowk before moving to Sidhra for the night halt.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC communication incharge Jairam Ramesh, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, his predecessor GA Mir, working president Raman Bhalla and former minister Tariq Hamid Karra joined the yatra on its 129th day.

They were joined by a large number of party workers and supporters who were walking with the Tricolour.

Thousands of people have gathered to receive the march at Kunjwani, where a large delegation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by general secretary (central) S Amreet Singh Reen were waiting to join the yatra.

"We have come to support Gandhi who is moving with a message to strengthen the unity and remove hatred in the country," senior PDP leader and former legislator Firdous Ahmad Tak said.

Earlier in Samba, Gandhi, who walked wearing his signature white T-shirt braving the early morning chill, was cheered on by the public and party workers waiting in their numbers on either side of the road.

He was seen moving close to the roadside to shake hands with the enthusiastic supporters at a few places, much to the concern of the security personnel.

Traffic police have issued a detailed advisory for Monday and Tuesday to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the highway and other link roads in the city.