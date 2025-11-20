Raids at Kot Bhalwal and Poonch jails

The Counter Intelligence Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out raids at the high-security Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu and the District Jail Poonch, as part of an intensified crackdown on terror networks.

The action follows the recent busting of a “white-collar” terror network allegedly run by a group of doctors, as well as the November 10 car blast in Delhi’s Red Fort area.

Kot Bhalwal Jail houses several hardcore terrorists, including Pakistani nationals.

Sources said that a raid was also conducted at the District Jail Rajouri two days ago. While authorities have not confirmed any seizures, the searches reportedly focused on determining whether inmates had been making illegal use of mobile phones within the prison premises.

“The raids were conducted at the Central Jail, which houses hardcore Pakistani and local terrorists besides notorious criminals,” officials said, adding that the operation aims to uncover terror networks suspected of being operated from inside the prison.

Unauthorised use of mobile phones has been detected in the facility multiple times in the past. Sources indicated that security agencies feared some terrorists might have gained access to phones and could be using them to coordinate ongoing terror activities.