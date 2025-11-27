DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Raids conducted across Kashmir as police crack down on Jamaat-e-Islami

Raids conducted across Kashmir as police crack down on Jamaat-e-Islami

The searches are conducted in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara districts

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:46 PM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. PTI
Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

The searches were conducted in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara districts, they said.

Officials said the raids targeted residential premises and other locations linked to JeI members and their associates as part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structures.

The action followed credible intelligence suggesting that some JeI members were involved in anti-national activities, they said.

Electronic devices, documents and literature were seized from the houses of individuals linked to the outfit and associated institutions. All recovered material has been seized for detailed scrutiny, according to officials.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, searches were also carried out at the Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, based on information indicating suspected unlawful activities and possible links with JeI, officials said.

