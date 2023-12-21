Raids in Srinagar in Rs 59 cr fraud case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 20

Probing a multi-crore investment fraud, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at five locations in Srinagar, targeting a company — Curative Survey. Officials said electronic gadgets and documents were seized during the operations conducted by the cyber wing of the police on Saturday night.

The fraudsters, taking inspiration from a Hindi film (Phir Hera Pheri), established Curative Survey in Karan Nagar, deceiving numerous individuals of at least Rs 59 crore under the false promise of doubling their investments within two weeks, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials note that the fraudulent amount may be more as the investigation has been under progress. Initially, the company fulfilled its promise, attracting more investors, with the scheme promoted by at least two local YouTubers, contributing to its popularity. Subsequently, the company’s owners vanished, and officials discovered the locked Karan Nagar office.

One of the YouTubers involved, Idris Mir, distanced himself from responsibility, stating that he featured the company on his channel as a paid promotion. Mir argued that others also promoted the company, emphasising that they conduct checks to ensure the legitimacy of the entity before featuring it. The company operated for nearly a year with branches in Jammu, Srinagar, Patton and Sangrama.

The police continue their investigation into the fraudulent activities, with the raids marking a significant development in the case.

