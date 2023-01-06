Raids on houses of militants' kin

Srinagar, January 5
The Special Investigation Unit on Thursday conducted raids on multiple locations in Kupwara district in connection with a case regarding terrorist activities in the area, officials said. “The crackdown is a step towards dismantling of terror ecosystem in the Valley. The searches were conducted in the houses of relatives of eight terrorists who have crossed the LoC illegally and joined terrorist ranks and have been affiliated with banned terrorist organisations, such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad,” a police official said.
The police stated that terrorists were found involved in conspiring and facilitating infiltration of terrorists, supplying arms and ammunition in addition to using cyber space to radicalise youths to join terrorist ranks, besides raising funds for terrorists activities. The searches were conducted at Hyhama, Kralpora, Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot localities of the district after search warrants were obtained from designated court. During the search, mobile phones and other materials, which are relevant to investigate the case for corroborating the role of these persons in perpetuation of terrorism, were seized. Such action would continue, a police official said. — IANS
