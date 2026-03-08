DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘RailOne’ app launched by Jammu Division

‘RailOne’ app launched by Jammu Division

To provide multiple passenger services on a single digital platform

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Vande Bharat train crosses the Chenab rail bridge in Reasi. FILE
The Railways has launched its official “super app”, RailOne, to provide multiple passenger services on a single digital platform, officials said on Saturday. In a statement issued by the Northern Railway, officials said the app integrates several railway services to make passenger travel more convenient and seamless.

Passengers can also use the app’s e-catering facility to order food from restaurants through food aggregator platforms Zomato and Swiggy, the statement said.

Officials said travellers at major railway stations under the Jammu Division — including Jammu Tawi railway station, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station and Pathankot railway station — can order meals from their seats using the app.

According to the Railways, passengers will not need separate applications for ticket booking, food delivery or checking train status, as these services are integrated into the RailOne app.

Food orders can be placed by entering the passenger’s PNR number in the app and selecting options available through Zomato or Swiggy, the statement added. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative aims to make rail travel more convenient for passengers. “Through this app, we have integrated ticket booking, live tracking and premium food delivery services.”

