Railway Board to start cargo train service from Kashmir to Delhi

The Railway Board has approved the Joint Parcel Product–Rapid Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) train from Budgam railway station in the Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi.

The daily service will run with a Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) and eight parcel vans. To facilitate trade, loading and unloading of goods will also be provided at Bari Brahmana station. An official statement said the cargo train would initially operate on a pilot basis, with security ensured by the state police.

“This initiative aims to increase the share of railways in the courier business and provide an efficient, reliable and economical option to customers. This service is a precise effort to attract the business class in Indian Railways. Its main objective is to showcase the unique products of Jammu and Kashmir, such as Kashmir dry fruits and crafts, and to encourage their marketing in India and internationally,” the statement read.

Officials said the service would particularly benefit fruit producers of Kashmir, including small and large traders. “As everyone knows, the fruits of Kashmir are known for their quality and taste, which mainly include apples, pears and other seasonal fruits. Through this initiative, these delicious fruits will be delivered to every corner of the country. With this facility, the business class can deliver their goods to their destination in a very short time and can get their goods in the same short time. This will prove to be an economical option compared to road traffic. The economy of the state will benefit and new sources of employment will also be generated,” an official said.

Jammu Division Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar said the goal of the JPP-RCS was to promote freight transportation through the railways. “It is a virtual aggregation platform, which will help in connecting the participation of railways in the private sector. This cargo train is being operated for the first time in Jammu Division. The registration fee for booking has been reduced. This train service will be started soon,” he said.

Senior Commerce Divisional Manager Uchit Singhal added that the service aimed to benefit Kashmiri traders by expanding market access for products such as apples, saffron, walnuts, Pashmina shawls, carpets and handicrafts. “This train will reach its destination station Adarsh Nagar Delhi safely in about 23 hours, which is less time than road traffic from Budgam,” he said.