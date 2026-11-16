Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Railway security stepped up along Katra-Baramulla section, focus on Chenab Bridge

Railway security stepped up along Katra-Baramulla section, focus on Chenab Bridge

Railway Protection Force chief conducts inspection, reviews CCTV surveillance, security deployment and emergency preparedness

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 06:45 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Vande Bharat Express, operating on the Jammu-Katra-Srinagar route, passes through amid low visibility, on the outskirts of Jammu. PTI
Advertisement

Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jitendra Kumar on Monday conducted a comprehensive security review of the railway section from Katra to Baramulla.

“With the objective of further strengthening railway security arrangements in the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, a comprehensive and in-depth security inspection of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Baramulla rail section was conducted on Monday by RPF Director-General Jitendra Kumar,” an official said.

During the inspection, a detailed review was conducted of security arrangements at various railway stations, tunnels, bridges, railway tracks, signalling systems and sensitive locations, including the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge, and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Bridge.

The Director General specifically reviewed security deployment, CCTV surveillance, access control, patrolling arrangements and emergency management at the Chenab and Anji bridges.

Advertisement

In addition, a thorough inspection was conducted at major stations, including Katra, Banihal, Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla. The review covered CCTV cameras, lighting arrangements, passenger security, platform patrolling, baggage-checking systems (baggage scanners) and emergency arrangements.

“Clear instructions were given for continuous monitoring of tunnels, bridges and railway tracks and maintaining a strict vigil on suspicious activities. The Director General also held a coordination meeting with the concerned railway employees and various security agencies, during which he laid special emphasis on further strengthening mutual coordination. He also inspected the functioning of RPF personnel deployed at major stations and instructed them to remain alert at all times, respond promptly and maintain courteous and cordial behaviour with passengers,” the official said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts