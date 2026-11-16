Railway security stepped up along Katra-Baramulla section, focus on Chenab Bridge

Director-General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jitendra Kumar on Monday conducted a comprehensive security review of the railway section from Katra to Baramulla.

“With the objective of further strengthening railway security arrangements in the Jammu Division of Northern Railway, a comprehensive and in-depth security inspection of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Baramulla rail section was conducted on Monday by RPF Director-General Jitendra Kumar,” an official said.

During the inspection, a detailed review was conducted of security arrangements at various railway stations, tunnels, bridges, railway tracks, signalling systems and sensitive locations, including the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge, and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Bridge.

The Director General specifically reviewed security deployment, CCTV surveillance, access control, patrolling arrangements and emergency management at the Chenab and Anji bridges.

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In addition, a thorough inspection was conducted at major stations, including Katra, Banihal, Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla. The review covered CCTV cameras, lighting arrangements, passenger security, platform patrolling, baggage-checking systems (baggage scanners) and emergency arrangements.

“Clear instructions were given for continuous monitoring of tunnels, bridges and railway tracks and maintaining a strict vigil on suspicious activities. The Director General also held a coordination meeting with the concerned railway employees and various security agencies, during which he laid special emphasis on further strengthening mutual coordination. He also inspected the functioning of RPF personnel deployed at major stations and instructed them to remain alert at all times, respond promptly and maintain courteous and cordial behaviour with passengers,” the official said.