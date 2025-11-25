Railways holds e-auction for multi-purpose stalls

In a step towards boosting asset monetisation and increasing non-fare revenue, the Railways has conducted a mega e-auction for the allotment of multi-purpose stalls at various stations across the Jammu railway division.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said that in the e-auction results, stalls had been successfully allotted at several stations, marking a strategic move aimed at improving passenger amenities and supporting local economic development.

Multi-purpose stalls have been allotted at platforms 2 and 3 of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station. The rent fixed for the first year is approximately Rs 25,00,000, while for five years the total rent payable to the Railways is approximately Rs 1,47,50,000. Stalls at platform 1 were auctioned at Rs 6,55,888 for the first year, and for five years the total rent comes to approximately Rs 38,69,739.

Stalls were also allotted at platform 1 of Pathankot Cantt Railway Station, where the first-year rent has been fixed at approximately Rs 11,00,000, with five-year rent amounting to Rs 64,95,310.

At platform 1 of Sopore Railway Station, the first-year rent is approximately Rs 2,67,786, and the total five-year rent is Rs 15,79,937.

At platform 1 of Anantnag Railway Station, the first-year rent is approximately Rs 2,22,786, with a five-year rent of Rs 13,14,437.

Singhal said, “Through these multi-purpose stalls, the Railways is expected to generate a total revenue of Rs 2,80,09,243 over five years. Beyond financial benefits, this initiative will introduce convenient and essential services at railway stations, enhancing the travel experience of passengers. Commuters will now have easy access to necessary items such as water bottles, food, magazines, soap, oil, children’s toys and other essential goods.”

He added, “The e-auction has generated the highest revenue among all previous e-auctions. Along with increased revenue, these multi-purpose stalls will greatly benefit passengers by providing essential items conveniently, making their journey more comfortable and hassle-free, while also promoting local businesses.”