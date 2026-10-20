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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Railways plans warehouses at Anantnag, Pampore stations

Railways plans warehouses at Anantnag, Pampore stations

Jammu Railway Division has invited tenders for the development and operation of modern warehousing and storage facilities

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Jammu Railway Division has invited tenders for the development and operation of modern warehousing and storage facilities near Anantnag and Pampore railway stations through private investment.

The initiative is being undertaken under the Railways’ Cargo Related Facility (CRF) Policy, dated February 14, 2026, and envisages a 25-year lease period, offering private investors an opportunity to develop and operate the facilities in partnership with the Railways.

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The proposed warehouses are expected to benefit Kashmir’s horticulture and agricultural sectors, particularly apple growers and traders during the ongoing apple season, as well as saffron producers in Pampore.

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An official spokesperson said the availability of storage facilities near railway stations would help orchardists and traders protect their produce from spoilage and store it until favourable market prices were available.

The facilities are also expected to reduce loading and unloading costs, save time and facilitate faster and more economical transportation of goods to major markets across the country through the rail network, the spokesperson added.

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The scheme is expected to attract private investment, generate employment opportunities in the Valley and strengthen the local economy. The 25-year lease period is intended to provide investors with a stable, long-term investment opportunity.

In the first phase, the warehousing facilities are planned at three railway stations in the Jammu Division — Bari Brahmana, Anantnag and Pampore.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said the development of warehouses at Anantnag and Pampore would provide a significant boost to local produce from Kashmir.

The initiative would not only enhance the Railways’ freight-handling capacity but also help address the need for safe storage and cold-chain facilities for perishable products such as apples and saffron, he said.

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