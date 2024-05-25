Rain brings relief from heat in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 24

Rainfall in Jammu and adjoining areas on Friday evening brought respite from severe heatwave.

The weatherman had earlier issued an alert for plains of Jammu division asking people not to venture out if not necessary from 12 noon to 3 pm due to intense heatwave which has engulfed the region.

Rainfall was witnessed in Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi and Doda district of the division in the evening. During the day, temperature hovered around 42°C in plains of Jammu.

The Meteorological centre at Srinagar in an advisory to farmers asked them to continue farm operations. The centre, however, advised people to avoid exposure during peak hours and have a lot of fluids and increase water intake.

“Vulnerable people, including elderly, infants and children, should be extra cautious and stay hydrated,” the advisory stated.

“The weather from May 24 to 28 will be generally dry and possibility of rain/thunder at few places can’t be ruled out. From May 29 to 31, rainfall at isolated places might take place,” the advisory stated.

It said heatwave over plains of Jammu and Kashmir will continue for next five days with dry weather over hilly areas.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 32.6°C while minimum temperature was 14.2°C. Ramban witnessed a maximum temperature of 40°C, while the minimum temperature in parts of the district was 16.4°C.

Meanwhile, unscheduled power cuts have increased in Jammu division, especially during the night hours which has infuriated local residents.

