Rain brings relief to Jammu plains

The temperature in the plains of Jammu that was reeling under severe heatwave cooled down as a spell of rain brought respite for the residents.

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The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm in parts of Jammu and Kashmir till June 6 and issued an advisory asking the residents to remain vigilant of the weather conditions.

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The MeT centre at Srinagar stated that from June 4 to 5 there is possibility of one or two spells of rain, thundershower, hailstorm, gusty winds at most places with brief intense showers at few places. “It will be generally cloudy with brief showers at scattered places on June 6. From June 7-12 it will be generally hot and dry” the MeT stated.

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The MeT asked the operators to suspend boating and Shikara riding during thunder and gusty winds (expected at 40-50 Kmph). The advisory also stated that there is possibility of brief intense showers at isolated places of Kashmir that may generate flash floods and mudslides.