Rain, flashfloods disrupt normal life across Jammu

Heavy rainfall across the mountainous areas of the Jammu division on Wednesday triggered flash floods, leading to the closure of several roads in Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua districts.

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In Doda, flashfloods brought debris and boulders to the Bhalessa area, disrupting movement on several internal roads. Traffic on the Bani-Basohli road in Kathua district was also affected due to heavy rain. Restoration work was underway by Wednesday evening.

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However, there were no reports of loss of life or major damage to property.

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The Kishtwar administration suspended the Machail Mata Yatra and the Mindhal Mata Yatra for Wednesday in view of the adverse weather conditions.

An official order stated that continuous rainfall, slippery road conditions and the risk of shooting stones had prompted the decision in the interest of pilgrims’ safety. Both yatras remained suspended on July 1.

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“Pilgrims are advised not to undertake the yatra today and are requested to remain at their homes or other safe locations until further advisories are issued by the District Administration, Kishtwar,” the order said.

The region received widespread rainfall as the southwest monsoon advanced into most parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, said the southwest monsoon covered the entire meteorological subdivision of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on July 1, a day later than the normal onset date of June 30. Samba recorded 62.5 mm of rainfall, while Jammu received 35.8 mm.

The MeT Department has forecast generally cloudy weather with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, along with heavy rainfall at a few locations between July 1 and 4. Similar conditions, accompanied by brief intense showers, are likely to continue from July 5 to 8.

It also warned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides at vulnerable locations in the Pir Panjal range, Chenab Valley and south Kashmir. Travellers and tourists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.