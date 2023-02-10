Rain in J-K’s Ramban triggers landslides, blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Banihal/Jammu, February 10
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain in Ramban district, officials said.
The only all-weather 270-km highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslides at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh, and Dalwas areas with over 200 vehicles stranded at several places on the route.
The fresh shooting stones badly damaged an iron tunnel setup at this point to facilitate traffic in Panthiyal area, they said.
Efforts are under way to remove the debris from the landslides, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...