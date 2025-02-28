Rain, snow continue in Kashmir, Srinagar-Jammu highway shut

With Kashmir Valley continuing to receive rain and snowfall for the third consecutive day, vehicular movement on the vital Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was stopped due to a mud slush incident in Ramban district.

On Thursday, while plains of Kashmir Valley continued to record heavy rain with many areas reporting snowfall as well, the higher reaches recorded moderate to heavy snowfall, according to the Weather Department.

By evening, snowfall was reported across Kashmir, including Srinagar. Three flights were impacted due to snowfall at Srinagar airport. While two flights couldn't land, a flight, which had arrived at the airport, couldn't take off because of bad weather in the evening.

Advertisement

The MeT department said light to moderate rain and snow at higher reaches at most places with heavy rain over Banihal was recorded in the past 24 hours.

The department also said the ski resort of Gulmarg received the highest snowfall of 20 cm.

Advertisement

J-K Traffic Police said late on Thursday that vehicular movement was stopped from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to mud slush at Mehad Ramban. It said men and machinery were on the job of removing the obstacle.

“People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel and journey during the night on NH-44 in view of heavy rain and shooting stones at many places between Nasri and Navyug Tunnel,” the police said.

The MeT in its forecast on Thursday said that from Friday afternoon, improvement in weather is expected.

It said the weather would generally remain cloudy with light rain/snow at isolated to scattered places during March 1 and 2. On March 3, light to moderate rain and snow at many places are expected. The weather will generally remain dry from March 4 to 6, the department said.

Meanwhile, weather officials say the current ongoing wet spell had brought the precipitation deficit to nearly 65 per cent.

Issuing details about the precipitation scenario, the department said now, there is 63 per cent deficit in Kashmir and 67 per cent in Jammu division. Kashmir has been experiencing around 80 per cent precipitation deficit this winter.