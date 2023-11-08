Rain, snow in J&K may disrupt road traffic tomorrow

ANI

Jammu: Indian Met Department has issued a warning for farmers to suspend farm operations specifically on November 9 in wake of rains and snow in different parts of J&K. The MeT department said while it will be generally cloudy with light rain over plains and light snow over few higher reaches on November 8, there could be light rain and snow over higher reaches like Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Pass, Zojila Pass and Mughal Road which could disrupt the surface transport. The MeT centre stated that disruption of transportation could take place over higher reaches due to slippery conditions and travellers should plan accordingly. OC

7 held for illegal extraction of sand in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police have arrested seven persons and confiscated seven vehicles under a drive against unlawful extraction and transportation of sand. The arrests occurred in the vicinity of Delina and the Baramulla main market, where the accused were engaged in illicit sand extraction and transportation activities. The arrested drivers are residents of Darpora Delina and have been remanded to police custody. Subsequently, a case was registered at Baramulla Police Station, invoking relevant sections and a comprehensive investigation is now underway. OC

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Kishtwar

Kishtwar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Kishtwar on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 6.52 pm on Tuesday. The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on November 7, 18:52:12 IST, Lat: 33.38 N & Long: 76.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

