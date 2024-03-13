Rain, snow likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir: MeT

IANS

Srinagar, March 13

MeT office has forecast light to moderate rain and snow at many places in J&K on Wednesday.

“Possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places in J&K on March 13 with thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds,” a MeT department statement said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4; and Gulmarg minus 1.2 on Wednesday.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 6.5; Kargil minus 8.6; and Drass minus 11.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 14.1; Katra 12.6; Batote 7.5; Bhaderwah 5.1; and Banihal 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar