Rain, snow likely at many places in J&K

Srinagar, March 13
MeT office has forecast light to moderate rain and snow at many places in J&K on Wednesday. “Possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places in J&K on March 13 with thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds,” MeT Department statement said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4°C; Gulmarg minus 1.2; and Pahalgam minus on Wednesday.
In the Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 6.5; Kargil minus 8.6; and Drass minus 11.1 as the minimum temperature. Jammu city recorded 14.1; Katra 12.6; Batote 7.5; Bhaderwah 5.1; and Banihal 5.6 as the minimum temperature.
