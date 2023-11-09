Rain, snow likely over two days

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 8

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has predicted rain and snowfall in J&K and Ladakh on November 9 and 10.

There is likelihood of widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall in the higher regions of J&K and Ladakh. It may result in 4-5 inches of snow in northwestern and other high-altitude areas, including Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Razdan Pass and Zoji La, while most plains throughout the Valley will experience rain. From November 10 to 16, the weather is expected to remain dry, with no substantial chances of heavy precipitation. There is a 50-60 per cent chance of snowfall in Shopian plains, with the possibility of surrounding plains receiving snowfall as well.

