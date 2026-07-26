Rains continue across Kashmir for fifth day; flood threat recedes

Intermittent rains continued to lash widespread parts of Kashmir for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, even as the flood threat eased with water levels in most rivers, streams and other water bodies beginning to recede, officials said.

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Most parts of the Valley received rainfall since Saturday morning, with intermittent showers reported from Srinagar and several other districts.

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Officials said the rainfall over the past five days had caused water levels in major rivers and streams to rise. However, the levels started declining on Saturday, reducing the immediate flood threat.

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The water level in the Jhelum at Munshibagh in Srinagar stood at 18.15 feet at 3 pm, marginally above the flood declaration mark of 18 feet. However, the river had receded below the flood declaration mark at Sangam in Anantnag district. Water levels in tributaries, streams and other water bodies were also on the decline, officials said.

They added that the administration remains on alert and is closely monitoring the situation.

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According to the Meteorological Department, rain had stopped at many places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions by Saturday evening, except in parts of Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur districts.

The department said generally cloudy conditions would prevail during the night, with brief spells of light rain at a few places not ruled out. A spell of light to moderate rain or thundershowers is also likely in a few districts of Jammu division during the early morning hours.

Another spell of light rain and thundershowers is expected at many places across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places in Kashmir between July 28 and 31.

In its advisory, the department warned of the possibility of flashfloods, landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and rockfalls at vulnerable locations and hilly districts over the next few days. People have been advised to stay away from riverbanks, nallahs, streams and landslide-prone areas as a precaution.