Rajnath lauds climbers after historic ascent of 20 unscaled Ladakh peaks

A team of 20 highly skilled climbers have scripted history by summiting 20 unscaled peaks above 6,000m in Ladakh in just 23 days, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauding the feat as a demonstration of India’s mountaineering excellence and leadership in adventure sports.

This is the first-ever recorded summiting of 20 unclimbed peaks in Chamser-Lungser, Gyama Nala and Chokula areas in Ladakh Range, the defence ministry said.

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Singh on Friday flagged the first ascent mountaineering expedition that “scripted history by summiting 20 unclimbed peaks above 6,000m in Ladakh in just 23 days,” it said in a statement.

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It was undertaken by a team of 20 highly skilled climbers from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal.

Interacting with the expedition team, the Union minister commended the courage and determination of the climbers in accomplishing the historic feat.

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He described the expedition as a demonstration of India’s mountaineering excellence and leadership in adventure sports.

Terming the climbers a source of inspiration, Singh said the successful expedition sets new benchmarks and would encourage young mountaineers across the country to pursue adventure and exploration and make the nation proud.

The expedition showcased exceptional planning, technical expertise, endurance and teamwork. It reflected the nation’s capabilities in high-altitude mountaineering, strengthening its presence on the global mountaineering map, the ministry said.

It was organised to promote the spirit of adventure and exploration in the high-altitude frontiers and inspire future generations of mountaineers.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials of the ministry were also present during the flag-in ceremony held at Kartavya Bhavan-2 here.