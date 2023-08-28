Rajnath likely to attend Jammu tech symposium next month

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu on September 12 to take part in the North Tech Symposium-2023 in which latest technologies and equipment will be showcased. Singh is also expected to take part in a security review meeting and visit the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu division to review the preparedness of the troops.

Sources said the Defence Minister was also expected to focus on rising incidents of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch besides the growing menace of drones from across the borders.

Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the North Tech Symposium is a technology showcase event which will provide a platform for the Army-industry participation with intent to interface directly with end user and creating awareness about contemporary technologies and equipment that can be exploited to meet operational and logistic requirements of the Northern Command.

“The event also facilitated structured approach for product evaluation, prioritisation and acquisition besides providing viable and actionable inputs for formulation of procurement plans,” the PRO informed.

The event will be held from September 11 to 13 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu. As many as 150 vendors are expected to participate in the event.

