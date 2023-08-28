Rajnath likely to attend Jammu tech symposium next month

Jammu, August 27
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu on September 12 to take part in the North Tech Symposium-2023 in which latest technologies and equipment will be showcased. Singh is also expected to take part in a security review meeting and visit the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu division to review the preparedness of the troops.
Sources said the Defence Minister was also expected to focus on rising incidents of terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch besides the growing menace of drones from across the borders.
Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the North Tech Symposium is a technology showcase event which will provide a platform for the Army-industry participation with intent to interface directly with end user and creating awareness about contemporary technologies and equipment that can be exploited to meet operational and logistic requirements of the Northern Command.
“The event also facilitated structured approach for product evaluation, prioritisation and acquisition besides providing viable and actionable inputs for formulation of procurement plans,” the PRO informed.
The event will be held from September 11 to 13 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu. As many as 150 vendors are expected to participate in the event.
150 vendors may attend
More than 150 vendors are expected to showcase their military equipment in the three-day event beginning September 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it
Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Shobha Yatra: Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink
No power supply, motors not functional; 19 villages hit