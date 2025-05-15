Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has never been votary of war but when country's sovereignty is attacked, we will respond.

“Operation Sindoor is the biggest action taken by India against terrorism,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing the troops here on Thursday.

He said India has made it clear to whole world that we can go to any extent against terrorism.

The Defence Minister arrived in Srinagar earlier today to review the overall security scenario and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. It is his first trip to the union territory since Operation Sindoor was launched.

Addressing the troops, he said for the last 35-40 years, India faced cross-border terrorism. By carrying out Pahalgam strike, attempt was made to hurt India's forehead and break India's social unity, he said.

“We have inflicted wounds on their chest,” the Defence Minister said on India's attack on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

He said the only way to cure Pakistan's wounds is to stop sheltering terror outfits and not allow its soil to be used against India.

“Pakistan told Atal Bihari Vajpayee that terrorism will no longer be exported, but it cheated India and is cheating even today,” said Rajnath.

The Defence Minister also raised a question, stating “Are nuclear weapons safe in hands of Pakistan, a rogue and irresponsible nation?”

He said Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under monitoring of International Atomic Energy Agency.