Rajouri administration bans firecrackers

Rajouri, May 13
Taking a cue from the Poonch administration, the district magistrate of Rajouri on Friday banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers.
The administration’s notice mentioned about a communication made by the SSP who informed that the use of firecrackers was creating a confusion among the security forces, Army and police, which may lead to inaction to respond to terror attacks.
