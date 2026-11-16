Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rajouri admn seeks civil society support to strengthen child protection mechanism

Rajouri admn seeks civil society support to strengthen child protection mechanism

Training programme held by district admn in collaboration with the National Development Foundation, Jammu, and UNICEF India

article_Author
ANI
Rajouri, Updated At : 01:48 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajouri DC Devansh Yadav during a training programme on the Mission Vatsalya Manual for the child protection mechanism.
Advertisement
Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav has called for greater participation of civil society organisations in strengthening the district's child protection mechanism under Mission Vatsalya, emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to safeguard children's rights and welfare.

He was speaking at a one-day training programme organised by the District Administration in collaboration with the National Development Foundation (NDF), Jammu, and UNICEF India on the Mission Vatsalya Manual for the three-tier child protection mechanism.

Around 120 stakeholders from the police, education, labour, rural development, health, social welfare departments, Mission Vatsalya and civil society participated in the programme.

Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, Honorary Patron of the National Development Foundation, delivered the keynote address. He sensitised participants about the three-tier community-based child protection mechanism, child rights enshrined in the Constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). He also urged the administration to reconstitute and activate Village- and Block-level Child Welfare and Protection Committees in accordance with the Mission Vatsalya Manual.

Advertisement

In his presidential address, Yadav emphasised the need to strengthen child protection and education in the district. He highlighted initiatives such as smart classrooms and modern Anganwadi centres to improve educational facilities, particularly in remote areas.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Child Protection Unit to undertake awareness programmes at the village level and ensure children's rights to survival, development, protection and participation. He also asked the District Child Protection Officer to assess the requirement for Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in the district.

Appreciating the efforts of the National Development Foundation, Yadav urged the organisation to expand its activities in Rajouri for the welfare of children and families.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said the programme aimed to create awareness about the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Welfare Committees and various government guidelines and laws concerning children. He said children would also be involved as awareness ambassadors to disseminate information among their peers and parents.

On improving education in remote areas, Yadav said BSNL mobile towers had reached several far-flung locations, while additional connectivity infrastructure was being planned. Once network connectivity was strengthened, the administration intended to implement the smart classroom model, which he said had delivered encouraging results elsewhere. He added that this would help address teacher shortages and provide students with a better learning environment.

He also expressed concern over the quality of early childhood education in Anganwadi centres and called for improvements in line with the National Education Policy.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need to prevent child marriage, Yadav said awareness and strict enforcement of the law were essential to protect girls and safeguard their educational and career opportunities. He said the administration would take strict action in cases of violations.

Khajuria said the programme included training for officials from various departments dealing with child welfare, including social welfare, police, labour and education. The sessions followed a Training of Trainers (ToT) model, with participants also taking a pledge to work towards child protection.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts