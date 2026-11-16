Rajouri admn seeks civil society support to strengthen child protection mechanism

He was speaking at a one-day training programme organised by the District Administration in collaboration with the National Development Foundation (NDF), Jammu, and UNICEF India on the Mission Vatsalya Manual for the three-tier child protection mechanism.

Around 120 stakeholders from the police, education, labour, rural development, health, social welfare departments, Mission Vatsalya and civil society participated in the programme.

Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, Honorary Patron of the National Development Foundation, delivered the keynote address. He sensitised participants about the three-tier community-based child protection mechanism, child rights enshrined in the Constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). He also urged the administration to reconstitute and activate Village- and Block-level Child Welfare and Protection Committees in accordance with the Mission Vatsalya Manual.

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In his presidential address, Yadav emphasised the need to strengthen child protection and education in the district. He highlighted initiatives such as smart classrooms and modern Anganwadi centres to improve educational facilities, particularly in remote areas.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Child Protection Unit to undertake awareness programmes at the village level and ensure children's rights to survival, development, protection and participation. He also asked the District Child Protection Officer to assess the requirement for Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in the district.

Appreciating the efforts of the National Development Foundation, Yadav urged the organisation to expand its activities in Rajouri for the welfare of children and families.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the programme aimed to create awareness about the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Welfare Committees and various government guidelines and laws concerning children. He said children would also be involved as awareness ambassadors to disseminate information among their peers and parents.

On improving education in remote areas, Yadav said BSNL mobile towers had reached several far-flung locations, while additional connectivity infrastructure was being planned. Once network connectivity was strengthened, the administration intended to implement the smart classroom model, which he said had delivered encouraging results elsewhere. He added that this would help address teacher shortages and provide students with a better learning environment.

He also expressed concern over the quality of early childhood education in Anganwadi centres and called for improvements in line with the National Education Policy.

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Emphasising the need to prevent child marriage, Yadav said awareness and strict enforcement of the law were essential to protect girls and safeguard their educational and career opportunities. He said the administration would take strict action in cases of violations.

Khajuria said the programme included training for officials from various departments dealing with child welfare, including social welfare, police, labour and education. The sessions followed a Training of Trainers (ToT) model, with participants also taking a pledge to work towards child protection.