 Rajouri again, 2 minors dead in blast, locals call it security lapse : The Tribune India

Rajouri again, 2 minors dead in blast, locals call it security lapse

4-yr-old among killed | L-G meets protesters

Rajouri again, 2 minors dead in blast, locals call it security lapse

Grieving family members of one of the victims in the Upper Dhangri village of Rajouri. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

In what could be termed as failure of the security establishment, two minor siblings were killed and nine others injured on Monday morning in an IED blast that took place at the same site in Upper Dhangri village of J&K’s Rajouri district where four persons were gunned down by terrorists on Sunday evening.

Editorial: Terror attacks in J&K

Panic gripped the village as a large number of security personnel and mediapersons had gathered at the spot when the blast occurred at the house of one of the four deceased, Deepak Kumar.

Four-year-old Vihan and his 16-year-old sister Sumiksha were killed in the blast. Their two other siblings, Angel (8) and Sanvi (7), were among the nine injured.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, who was in the village when the IED exploded, said another suspected explosive was spotted and was being cleared. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh too reached the village amid heavy police deployment.

Sources in the Military Intelligence said the two terrorists who killed the four villagers had planted IEDs in the verandah of one of the three houses they attacked. “The IED that exploded was planted under a sack along with a timer. Sanitisation was either not done or the agencies missed the device,” said the sources. The injured were rushed to hospital in an Army ambulance even as the residents raised slogans against Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal and SSP Mohammad Aslam.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina had to make a hasty retreat when he reached the village as the residents raised slogans against him and the saffron party alleging failure to protect the Hindus.

Village sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma alleged that the administration had failed in protecting the minorities. “The security forces forgot their basics and failed to sanitise the houses where the militant attack had occurred hours earlier. Two minors could have been saved,” he said.

The family members of the four villagers killed on Sunday kept the bodies on a road in the village and refused to talk to administration officials demanding that L-G Manoj Sinha should visit the area. Sinha reached the village in the evening and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of each of those killed. “The seriously injured will be provided Rs 1 lakh,” he tweeted.

A ‘Rajouri bandh’ call was given for today by different Hindu outfits. Shops and various commercial establishments remained closed.

Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajjar, Medical Superintendent at Government Medical College, Rajouri, said while one of the minors was brought dead, the other succumbed to injuries during treatment.

An official said a massive search operation had been launched to comb the area and nab the terrorists. Sources said the NIA was expected to take over the investigation.

NIA team in village

  • A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Jammu will ascertain which terror outfit had engineered the attack
  • NIA officials visit the site of a terror attack even before the probe is handed over to the agency for first-hand details

THOSE DEAD: Vihan (4) & Sumiksha (16)

INJURED: Kaniya Sharma (14) | Kamlesh Devi (48) | Sejal Sharma (18) | Sharda Devi (38) | Angel Sharma (8) | Sanvi Sharma (7) | Vansh Bhargav (15) | Santosh Sharma (45) | Samiksha (14)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace