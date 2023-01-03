Rajouri again, 2 minors dead in blast, locals call it security lapse

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

In what could be termed as failure of the security establishment, two minor siblings were killed and nine others injured on Monday morning in an IED blast that took place at the same site in Upper Dhangri village of J&K’s Rajouri district where four persons were gunned down by terrorists on Sunday evening.

Editorial: Terror attacks in J&K

Panic gripped the village as a large number of security personnel and mediapersons had gathered at the spot when the blast occurred at the house of one of the four deceased, Deepak Kumar.

Four-year-old Vihan and his 16-year-old sister Sumiksha were killed in the blast. Their two other siblings, Angel (8) and Sanvi (7), were among the nine injured.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, who was in the village when the IED exploded, said another suspected explosive was spotted and was being cleared. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh too reached the village amid heavy police deployment.

Sources in the Military Intelligence said the two terrorists who killed the four villagers had planted IEDs in the verandah of one of the three houses they attacked. “The IED that exploded was planted under a sack along with a timer. Sanitisation was either not done or the agencies missed the device,” said the sources. The injured were rushed to hospital in an Army ambulance even as the residents raised slogans against Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal and SSP Mohammad Aslam.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina had to make a hasty retreat when he reached the village as the residents raised slogans against him and the saffron party alleging failure to protect the Hindus.

Village sarpanch Dheeraj Sharma alleged that the administration had failed in protecting the minorities. “The security forces forgot their basics and failed to sanitise the houses where the militant attack had occurred hours earlier. Two minors could have been saved,” he said.

The family members of the four villagers killed on Sunday kept the bodies on a road in the village and refused to talk to administration officials demanding that L-G Manoj Sinha should visit the area. Sinha reached the village in the evening and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of each of those killed. “The seriously injured will be provided Rs 1 lakh,” he tweeted.

A ‘Rajouri bandh’ call was given for today by different Hindu outfits. Shops and various commercial establishments remained closed.

Dr Mehmood Hussain Bajjar, Medical Superintendent at Government Medical College, Rajouri, said while one of the minors was brought dead, the other succumbed to injuries during treatment.

An official said a massive search operation had been launched to comb the area and nab the terrorists. Sources said the NIA was expected to take over the investigation.

NIA team in village

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Jammu will ascertain which terror outfit had engineered the attack

NIA officials visit the site of a terror attack even before the probe is handed over to the agency for first-hand details

THOSE DEAD: Vihan (4) & Sumiksha (16)

INJURED: Kaniya Sharma (14) | Kamlesh Devi (48) | Sejal Sharma (18) | Sharda Devi (38) | Angel Sharma (8) | Sanvi Sharma (7) | Vansh Bhargav (15) | Santosh Sharma (45) | Samiksha (14)