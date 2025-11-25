DT
Rajouri DC orders one-day salary cut for absent staff

Rajouri DC orders one-day salary cut for absent staff

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 08:33 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma on Monday conducted a series of surprise inspections at government offices to assess functioning, service delivery and staff attendance.

During a visit to the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, he found four employees absent without authorisation. Strict directions were issued seeking immediate explanations and disciplinary action was ordered.

The DC later inspected the Block Development Office, Siot, where he reviewed the attendance register, ongoing works and public service delivery mechanisms.

During a subsequent inspection in Lamberi, eight more employees were found absent. Taking serious note of repeated absences, the DC ordered deduction of one day’s salary from all such staff, warning that negligence in public-facing departments would not be tolerated.

