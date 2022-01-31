Rajouri DC reviews Covid measures

Jammu, January 30

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting of the officers concerned to review the Covid-19 mitigation and containment measures in the district.

He reviewed vaccination of the 15-18 age group, bedding capacity in the hospitals, medical oxygen supply, testing and treatment of positive patients, besides other related measures.

The meeting was informed that the recovery rate of the district was high while the hospitality rate was 0.3 per cent. It was informed that there was adequate stock of kits, ventilators and oxygen cylinders in the district.

While enquiring about the status of the ongoing vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group, Kundal asked the authorities concerned to take effective measures to inoculate all eligible children at the earliest. He also took stock of the vaccination doses available in the district.

For effective surveillance in view of a third Covid wave, the DC asked the health authorities to establish fever clinics. People having flu-like symptoms can visit these clinics for further treatment. The meeting was informed that the e-Sanjeevani platform was also being used successfully as 72 calls had been received yesterday. — OC