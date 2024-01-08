Rajouri DC reviews development projects

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 7

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat undertook an extensive day-long tour of the district to review developmental works. During the tour, he meticulously assessed the progress of various development projects aimed at enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The cornerstone of the inspection was the site earmarked for the construction of Government Degree College (GDC) in Doongi. He was informed that a substantial 75 kanal land has been demarcated and transferred to the Higher Education Department for this purpose. The estimated cost of this ambitious project stands at Rs 35 crore. One of the vital projects under scrutiny was the water supply scheme in Sassal Kote, approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission. With an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 crore, this initiative is anticipated to benefit around 500 individuals upon completion by March 31, 2024. Similarly, the examination of the water supply scheme at Pukhrani, also sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission, revealed a project with an estimated cost of Rs 9.79 crore, aimed at benefiting 3,776 people upon successful implementation.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, the Deputy Commissioner visited the agricultural field of a progressive farmer in Sasal Kote village. During the tour, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to prioritise timely and high-quality completion of all ongoing development projects in the district.

In Laroka and Rajpur Bhatta panchayats of Qila Darhal block, Bhagat engaged with the PRI members and general public who voiced several crucial issues and demands for their respective areas. These included calls for improved road connectivity, upgradation of water and power infrastructure, and the provision of adequate staff in educational and health institutions.

