Rajouri DC reviews development works

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today held a significant meeting to review progress of the District Indicator Framework. The District Indicators Framework is a comprehensive initiative aimed at assessing and improving the overall development and well-being of the district. It encompasses various aspects such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, social welfare, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

By analysing a set of indicators and performance metrics, the framework provides a holistic view of the district’s progress and helps identify areas for targeted intervention and improvement.

Kundal emphasised the importance of the District Indicator Framework as a tool for effective governance and evidence-based decision-making. He highlighted the need for regular monitoring and evaluation to track the district’s development trajectory and ensure the successful implementation of various government programmes and policies.

“The District Indicators Framework is a vital instrument that enables us to gauge our progress in key areas of development. It helps us identify our strengths and weaknesses, enabling us to channel our efforts towards achieving sustainable growth and uplifting the lives of our people,” he said. DC directed all departments and stakeholders to actively participate and contribute towards the effective implementation of this framework.

The Deputy Commissioner also emphasised the importance of data-driven decision-making and the integration of technology to streamline the data collection and analysis processes. He urged the departments to ensure timely and accurate reporting of relevant data, which will serve as the foundation for evidence-based policy formulation and implementation.

