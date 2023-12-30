Rajouri DC reviews development works

Tribune News Service

Jammu, December 29

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vikas Kundal chaired a meeting on Friday with members of the District Level Committee (DLC) to address and resolve issues pertaining to forest clearances, crucial for the seamless execution of different development projects in the region.

During the meeting, each member of the DLC shared insights and updates on the status of the projects requiring forest clearances. After a threadbare discussion, the committee successfully cleared five cases related to forest clearances.

The committee members thoroughly examined each case, considering the environmental impact, feasibility, and community benefits associated with these projects.

The DC emphasised the significance of timely and efficient resolution of issues related to forest clearances.

Recognising the pivotal role of these clearances in the successful implementation of development projects, he directed the officials present to actively follow up on pending cases and expedite the resolution process.

He underscored the need for a proactive approach and directed officials to maintain a close coordination with concerned departments.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Rajouri