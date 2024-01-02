Rajouri DC visits Nari Niketan, seeks feedback from inmates

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 1

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today visited the Nari Niketan and assessed the facilities being provided to the inmates. The DC also participated in the New Year celebrations with the inmates by cutting cake and distributing sweets.

Engaging directly with the inmates, he sought first-hand insights into the quality of services provided by the management. District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rahim also accompanied the DC during his visit. Emphasising the commitment of the district administration to the welfare of the inmates, the DC underscored the need for a multifaceted approach aimed at ensuring their well-being and educational enrichment.

During the interaction with the inmates, the DC assured them that the district administration is unwavering in its commitment to provide the best possible care to them. He stressed the significance of creating an environment conducive to the overall development of the inmates.

The DC listened to grievances of children and directed concerned officers for early redressal. This directive was underscored with a clear objective to eliminate any inconvenience faced by the inmates, thereby fostering an environment that aligns with their needs and rights.

