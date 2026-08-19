Rajouri-Poonch NH gets multi-layer security for Budha Amarnath Yatra

Multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place along the Rajouri-Poonch National Highway (NH-144A) as the annual Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra entered its second day, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.

Advertisement

The highway, which connects Jammu with Rajouri and Poonch, has witnessed increased security deployment as devotees travel towards the ancient Budha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district. Personnel from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, CISF and other security agencies have been deployed at key locations and along vulnerable stretches of the route.

Advertisement

Security forces are carrying out intensified surveillance, vehicle checks and monitoring of movement along the highway. The measures are aimed at safeguarding pilgrims while ensuring smooth movement of traffic during the pilgrimage.

Advertisement

The heightened security comes a day after the yatra commenced from Jammu. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Monday.

The 12-day pilgrimage will continue until August 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan. The Budha Amarnath shrine, located in Rajpura village of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district, is an important pilgrimage destination in the Jammu region and attracts devotees from across the country during the holy month of Shravan.

Advertisement

Ahead of the yatra, the civil administration and security agencies reviewed arrangements and coordinated preparations, with particular attention to security, traffic management and facilities for pilgrims along the route.

The Rajouri-Poonch stretch is particularly important as NH-144A is the principal road link between Jammu and Poonch. The highway passes through Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Kalakote and Rajouri before reaching Poonch.

Given the strategic sensitivity of the Rajouri-Poonch region, security agencies are maintaining close surveillance at key and vulnerable points. Personnel have also been deployed around locations associated with the pilgrimage as part of the overall security grid.

The Budha Amarnath shrine is situated at an altitude of around 4,600 feet near the Pulastya River. The shrine is associated with Lord Shiva, and pilgrims traditionally take a holy dip in the river before offering prayers.

The enhanced security deployment along NH-144A is expected to remain in place throughout the pilgrimage, with security and civil administration agencies maintaining coordination to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the yatra.