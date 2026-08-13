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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rajouri schools reopen after rabid dog threat contained

Rajouri schools reopen after rabid dog threat contained

Schools in eight panchayats were shut amid reports of an increasing number of dog-bite incidents

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Schools in Rajouri were reopened on Wednesday after remaining closed for two days following attacks by two suspected rabid stray dogs that left several people injured.
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One of the dogs was killed by locals using sticks after it attacked a villager in the Koteranka area, while the other was captured by the authorities.

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Following the attacks, authorities had ordered the closure of schools on Monday as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident involving students of government and private schools in the affected areas.

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Schools in eight panchayats were shut amid reports of an increasing number of dog-bite incidents. The two suspected rabid dogs had reportedly attacked at least nine people in the Koteranka area, creating fear among residents and posing a serious threat to public safety.

Taking serious note of the situation, the authorities issued an urgent order directing the concerned departments to launch an operation for the safe capture and trapping of the dogs, followed by their veterinary examination.

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A senior official said the schools had been reopened after the threat was brought under control. He added that students were preparing for the Independence Day celebrations.

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