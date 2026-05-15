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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rajouri teen wins gold at U-15 Asian boxing championship

Rajouri teen wins gold at U-15 Asian boxing championship

Has become the first boxer from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for and win the prestigious championship

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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Fourteen-year-old Mohammad Yasser from Rajouri district has won a gold medal at the Under-15 Asian Boxing Championship being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir.
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Yasser has become the first boxer from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for and win the prestigious championship despite facing severe financial hardships during his journey in the sport.

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His father, Mohammad Nadeem, a labourer, passed away in 2018, following which Yasser was raised by his mother, Naseem Akhter, who works as a domestic cook in local households to support the family.

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Yasser scripted history after reaching the final of the Under-15 Asian Boxing Championship in the 58-kg category by defeating his Iranian opponent in the semifinal. He clinched the gold medal on Thursday after defeating a boxer from Uzbekistan in the final.

Celebrations broke out at his residence in Rajouri district as friends, neighbours and well-wishers gathered to congratulate his family, particularly his mother, for the remarkable achievement.

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During his campaign, Yasser registered successive victories against boxers from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Iran before entering the final.

Speaking to the media, his coach Ishtyaq Malik described the achievement as a proud moment for both Rajouri and Jammu and Kashmir. “Yasser’s victory is a historic achievement and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the region,” he said.

Yasser had earned selection in the national squad under the U-15 category following an impressive performance during the selection trials conducted in Patiala in April this year.

After losing his father in 2018, Yasser’s family also lost their home, which had been built on state land and was subsequently demolished. The family later shifted to a small house, where Yasser at one point assisted his mother in cooking work before dedicating himself fully to boxing.

Yasser is expected to return to Rajouri on May 17, where locals are preparing a grand welcome in his honour.

Meanwhile, the Rajouri district administration congratulated the young boxer in an official statement. “Heartiest congratulations to Mohammad Yasser for clinching the Asian Boxing Championship title and making Rajouri proud on the international stage. Your grit, passion and hard work have scripted history and inspired an entire generation,” the statement said.

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