Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Rajouri/Jammu, January 3
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone sharing information about terrorists involved in the twin attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, which killed six civilians, including two children, and injured 11 others.
Security forces on Tuesday continued the cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Dhangri village area for the third consecutive day to trace the attackers.
“Anybody sharing any specific information about terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attacks at Dhangri village shall be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh,” a bulletin issued by the police said.
It said the details of the person sharing the information will be kept secret.
A team of NIA led by a senior officer also visited the terror attack site at Dhangri village on Tuesday afternoon and conducted an hour-long initial investigation into the firing and IED blast incidents, sources said.
The CASO is going on by the Army, police and paramilitary forces in the vast area of a forest belt adjoining Dhangri, they said.
Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service, the sources said.
On Sunday evening, terrorists opened fire on three houses in Dhangri village in Rajouri, killing four civilians and injuring six.
On Monday, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the terrorists went off and two children, who were cousins, were killed and six persons were injured.
The incidents, occurring barely 14 hours apart, triggered protests across the district.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday night had said a probe will be conducted into “security lapse” in the wake of the terror incidents.
