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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ramban court sentences man to 20 years’ imprisonment in 2016 rape case

Ramban court sentences man to 20 years’ imprisonment in 2016 rape case

The accused had raped a 12-year-old girl and threatened to kill her and her parents if she disclosed the crime

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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A fast-track court in Ramban has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape case dating back to 2016.

The court convicted Dawood Ahmed, a resident of Bhadi, Marmat, under Sections 376 and 109 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

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After hearing arguments from Additional Public Prosecutor Jai Pal Singh and the defence counsel, the court awarded the convict 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 376(3) of the RPC. The fine, upon recovery, will be paid to the victim. In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

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According to the chargesheet, the case dates back to August 24, 2016, when the complainant, Mohd Akbar, a resident of Badthal in Batote tehsil, submitted an application at Batote police station.

The complaint alleged that the accused had raped a 12-year-old girl about a year before the incident was reported and threatened to kill her and her parents if she disclosed the crime. The victim subsequently gave birth to a girl child.

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Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dawood Ahmed for rape and another individual, Mohd Ishfaq, for allegedly assisting in the commission of the crime.

The case was prosecuted by Additional Public Prosecutor Jai Pal Singh under the guidance of Deputy Director Prosecution, Ramban, Manzar Khayam. After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution during the trial, the court convicted the accused and awarded the sentence.

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