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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ramban residents rally for rights amid renewed push for Sawalkote power project

Ramban residents rally for rights amid renewed push for Sawalkote power project

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:46 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Residents hold a protest in Ramban over the Sawalkote project.
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Residents of Ramban district on Thursday staged a protest under the banner of the Sawalkote Joint Action Committee (SJAC), demanding transparency in the 1,856 MW Sawalkote hydroelectric project.
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The rally highlighted growing anxieties among locals over land acquisition and alleged marginalisation of local labour. Carrying placards and chanting slogans such as “Our Land, Our Rights, Our Future”, “Ramban Ki Majboori Hai, Sawalkote Zaroori Hai” and “We Want Compensation as Per the Fair Compensation Act”, protesters marched from the Dak Bungalow through the main areas of the town.

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In February this year, the Central Government ordered the commencement of work on the Sawalkote hydroelectric project over the Chenab River in Udhampur and Ramban districts, at a cost of ₹5,129 crore. The decision followed the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Stalled for nearly four decades, the project is among the country’s largest hydropower schemes on the Chenab.

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Advocate Fairoz Khan, president of the SJAC, said: “We are not anti-development, but development cannot come at the cost of our dignity and livelihoods. Ramban must remain the central stakeholder. We are hearing reports of connectivity changes that could bypass our district, and we will not stand for it.”

The Sawalkote project, slated to be one of the largest in the region, has been a focal point of discussion for decades. However, the recent push for its execution has reignited fears regarding rehabilitation among the locals. Khan emphasized that local youth should be the first beneficiaries of the employment boom the project is expected to generate.

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The SJAC has submitted a memorandum of demands, insisting that compensation be paid strictly in accordance with the Fair Compensation Act. The committee warned that while Thursday’s rally was peaceful and symbolic, the movement would intensify if the administration failed to engage in a transparent dialogue with the project-affected families.

The SJAC also highlighted the issue of repeated extensions in the tendering process of the project. SJAC noted that the tender process has reportedly been extended multiple times since February, with the latest deadline being extended from June 4 to June 16.

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