Ramban teacher suspended over student harassment allegations

The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ramban, in an order issued on Wednesday, placed Riaz Ahmed, a teacher posted at Government High School Haroge in Gool, under immediate suspension.

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“Pursuant to the report of the inquiry committee constituted vide this office order and in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Riaz Ahmed, Teacher, Government High School Haroge, Zone Gool, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for his involvement in the alleged incident of harassment of a girl student of the school,” the order stated.

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The order further said that during the suspension period, Ahmed would remain attached to Government Primary School, Bhatta, in Zone Khari.

The Education Department has already been facing criticism following the alleged involvement of a government teacher, Khalid Hussain, in the Kishtwar case in which a tribal schoolgirl died on August 20 after the termination of a pregnancy allegedly linked to sexual exploitation.

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At least 10 persons have been arrested in the case, which has been handed over to the Crime Branch, Jammu, for investigation.

The Crime Branch has conducted raids at several ultrasound centres in Kishtwar district to probe their possible role in the alleged termination of the victim's pregnancy. Several staff members of the district hospital have also been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the case.