Rape accused held in Jammu

Jammu, May 29
A man was arrested within 24 hours of allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl here, police said today.
Anil Kumar (24), a resident of Chak Bhalwal, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the father of the 16-year-old girl at Domana police station on the outskirts of the city, they said.
