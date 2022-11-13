Rapid development across UT: Minister

Srinagar, November 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various steps for the welfare of the common man and rapid development is being witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister BL Verma said on Saturday.
The Union Minister of State for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) started his two-day tour of the Anantnag district as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the Central Government and reviewed development works. On the first day of his visit, he visited the Martand Sun temple at Ranbirpora here. He also interacted with the people of the area.
Verma visited Pahalgam and interacted with the local delegations as well as the District Development Council chairman and members, BDC chairpersons and others. He said the suggestions put forth by the delegates will be taken into account and appropriate action taken will be taken.
