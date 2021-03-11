Rapid response set-up to tackle lumpy skin disease

Jammu: The administration is set to activate its rapid response set-up of the Animal Husbandry department to tackle lumpy skin disease in animals after a few cases were detected in the Jammu region. There is no need to panic, said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department. pti
J&K records 637 new cases of Covid, Ladakh 12
Srinagar: J&K recorded 637 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 4,72,011. One more death took the toll to 4,777. The UT has 4,893 active cases. Ladakh saw 12 fresh Covid cases. Its tally has risen to 29,038 and the active cases are 112 in number.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...