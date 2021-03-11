Rapid response set-up to tackle lumpy skin disease

PTI

Jammu: The administration is set to activate its rapid response set-up of the Animal Husbandry department to tackle lumpy skin disease in animals after a few cases were detected in the Jammu region. There is no need to panic, said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department. pti

J&K records 637 new cases of Covid, Ladakh 12

Srinagar: J&K recorded 637 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 4,72,011. One more death took the toll to 4,777. The UT has 4,893 active cases. Ladakh saw 12 fresh Covid cases. Its tally has risen to 29,038 and the active cases are 112 in number.