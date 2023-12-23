Rare sculptures found at Jammu’s Bhour Camp

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums has acquired two rare sculptures from Bhour Camp in Jammu. “The sculptures are very rare belonging to 12th century AD. These sculptures depict the human form of Goddess Indrani measuring 28x 13.5 inches and weighing approximately 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches and weighing 40 kg,” an official informed. The department has undertaken the process of preservation of these sculptures. — OC

Police arrest wanted drug peddler in Baramulla district

Srinagar: Police on Friday arrested a wanted drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Baramulla district. Police said the most wanted drug smuggler, identified as Shoaib Aijaz Guru alias Shoaib, a resident of Millat Colony, Kanis Pora, Baramulla, was booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. “The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jammu,” police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu