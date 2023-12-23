Rare sculptures found at Jammu’s Bhour Camp

Jammu: The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums has acquired two rare sculptures from Bhour Camp in Jammu. “The sculptures are very rare belonging to 12th century AD. These sculptures depict the human form of Goddess Indrani measuring 28x 13.5 inches and weighing approximately 55 kg and Lord Shiva measuring 21 x 14 inches and weighing 40 kg,” an official informed. The department has undertaken the process of preservation of these sculptures. — OC
Police arrest wanted drug peddler in Baramulla district
Srinagar: Police on Friday arrested a wanted drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Baramulla district. Police said the most wanted drug smuggler, identified as Shoaib Aijaz Guru alias Shoaib, a resident of Millat Colony, Kanis Pora, Baramulla, was booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. “The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jammu,” police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie